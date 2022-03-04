Kohl’s to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 7

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) ("Kohl’s” or the "Company”) plans to host a virtual investor day event beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, March 7, 2022.

At the event, members of Kohl’s executive leadership team will provide an overview of the Company’s strategic initiatives to drive growth and an updated financial framework. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

Members of the financial community and others who are interested in viewing the event can access the webcast of the presentation and Q&A by visiting Investors.Kohls.com. A replay of the entire event will be archived and available after the broadcast on Investors.Kohls.com.

Important Shareholder Information and Where You Can Find It

Important Shareholder Information and Where You Can Find It

Kohl's intends to file a proxy statement and BLUE proxy card with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies for Kohl's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

