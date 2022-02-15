Kohl’s Unveils Locations of 400 New Sephora at Kohl’s Shops Opening This Year

Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced the list of the 400 stores that will be adding Sephora at Kohl’s shops this year. From Alaska to Maine, the 400 stores will span 36 states, eight of which are brand new homes to Sephora at Kohl’s. The addition of 400 stores brings the Sephora at Kohl’s location total to 600 and puts the partnership on track to meet its 850 store goal by 2023.

"We’re thrilled to be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s closer to millions more of our customers nationwide through this 400 store expansion,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. "The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere. We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”

Introduced in fall 2021, Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500 square foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora. Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, customers can explore the signature Sephora experience with a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care. Sephora-trained Beauty Advisors offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and discovery zones serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products.

As a partnership designed to drive joint success, overhaul Kohl’s beauty business, excite existing customers and bring new customers into Kohl’s, early indications show that Sephora at Kohl’s is succeeding on these fronts. As previously disclosed, Sephora at Kohl’s is off to a great start and has been driving sales, bringing in new, younger and more diverse customers, and enabling cross-category purchases across all lines of business.

The introduction of Sephora at Kohl’s has also been the impetus to transforming and simplifying Kohl’s entire store experience. With Sephora at Kohl’s positioned prominently at the front of the store, it provided an opportunity to optimize the store space and expand categories that are most important, like active, casual and beauty. With the store transformation, Kohl’s is working to create a sense of discovery every time a customer walks in.

New Brands Joining Sephora at Kohl’s Assortment in 2022

In addition to expanding to 400 more stores, Sephora at Kohl’s is also adding six new prestige beauty brands to its assortment this spring. Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa will be joining some of the most recognizable and coveted beauty brands available at Sephora at Kohl’s, such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection.

These additions underscore the companies’ work to continue to bring beauty brands into Sephora at Kohl’s that offer a variety in price points, categories and products that inspire customers and bring the same Sephora experience customers have come to know and love inside Kohl’s.

"Since our partnership with Kohl’s began, we’ve always had the intention to keep the Sephora at Kohl’s beauty assortment as relevant and similar to our freestanding Sephora stores as possible. We want every customer who comes to Sephora at Kohl’s to be able to discover new brands and find their favorites, just like they do at our other Sephora stores,” said Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer. "The additions of these new brands to Sephora at Kohl’s demonstrate how we are continuing to bolster the assortment to bring the best experience to all of our new and existing customers.”

View the map of all 600 Sephora at Kohl’s locations that will be open by the end of 2022 here and stay tuned for more updates at corporate.kohls.com

