|
12.09.2023 15:34:08
Kohl's Unveils Top 20 Toys Of 2023 Holiday Season
(RTTNews) - Retailer Kohl's Corp. has unveiled the list of top 20 toys as the 2023 holiday season is kicking off.
The top 20 toys include Squishmallows, Magic Mixies Genie Lamp, Magic Whispers Lune and Skye, Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home, Disney Princess Royal Adventures Castle and LEGO Ariel's Treasure Chest, among others.
The company noted that all these toys are available at select Kohl's stores and on Kohls.com, while eight of which are only available at Kohl's.
Kohl's said 25% of holiday season assortment is exclusive to Kohl's, with great prices on hundreds of new and must-have products.
Throughout the season, Kohl's will also offer hundreds of other toys including holiday favorite categories such as arts & crafts, action toys & vehicles, outdoor toys, NERF, LEGOS & building sets, and more.
Kohl's further said that throughout the month of October, customers will find new weekly deals on select LEGO sets in stores and online, plus additional digital-only offers each week.
Nick Jones, Kohl's chief merchandising and digital officer, said, "As parents and loved ones start building their holiday lists, our top toys list is the perfect tool to make shopping easy and inspire confidence that they're getting the most sought-after toys that every kid will be asking for this year."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kohl's Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.08.23
|Ausblick: Kohls zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Kohls stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Kohls informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.23
|Ausblick: Kohls präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Kohls veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.11.22
|Ausblick: Kohls präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Kohls legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.08.22
|Ausblick: Kohls legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Kohl's Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kohl's Corp.
|21,66
|-0,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Handel endet mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX verliert zu Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste. An den US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch durchwachsene Entwicklungen. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach.