Kohl's Unveils Top 20 Toys Of 2023 Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - Retailer Kohl's Corp. has unveiled the list of top 20 toys as the 2023 holiday season is kicking off.

The top 20 toys include Squishmallows, Magic Mixies Genie Lamp, Magic Whispers Lune and Skye, Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home, Disney Princess Royal Adventures Castle and LEGO Ariel's Treasure Chest, among others.

The company noted that all these toys are available at select Kohl's stores and on Kohls.com, while eight of which are only available at Kohl's.

Kohl's said 25% of holiday season assortment is exclusive to Kohl's, with great prices on hundreds of new and must-have products.

Throughout the season, Kohl's will also offer hundreds of other toys including holiday favorite categories such as arts & crafts, action toys & vehicles, outdoor toys, NERF, LEGOS & building sets, and more.

Kohl's further said that throughout the month of October, customers will find new weekly deals on select LEGO sets in stores and online, plus additional digital-only offers each week.

Nick Jones, Kohl's chief merchandising and digital officer, said, "As parents and loved ones start building their holiday lists, our top toys list is the perfect tool to make shopping easy and inspire confidence that they're getting the most sought-after toys that every kid will be asking for this year."