KoineArth launches marketsN, one of the world's first enterprise-grade NFT platforms

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TZ APAC, an Asia-based leading public blockchain consultancy supporting the Tezos ecosystem, has been appointed to advise KoineArth, the Singapore-headquartered startup behind one of the world's first enterprise-grade NFT platforms, marketsN , on its public blockchain strategy and implementation.

TZ APAC will support KoineArth through strategic advisory, project management, development resources as well as marketing and public relations support, as it launches marketsN. marketsN is powered by the Tezos blockchain, with Tezos India supporting its technical implementation.

"We are proud to be working with KoineArth on marketsN , one of the world's first enterprise-grade NFT platforms that operate in an eco-friendly way. As it is built on Tezos, one of the first proof-of-stake blockchains, it operates at efficient energy levels and provides a clean NFT solution, aligning strongly with global sustainability efforts for all businesses," said Scott Littlewood, Head of Business Development and Operations at TZ APAC.

"Tezos India is proud to have provided technical assistance to KoineArth in building their project on the Tezos blockchain. KoineArth will be a great example for other companies and corporations in India and outside the region on how businesses can use a decentralised and public blockchain, such as Tezos, to empower their businesses without compromising environmental and sustainability policies, which seems to be the case with many proof-of-work blockchains. We look forward to helping more companies to leverage the value proposition that Tezos has to offer," stated Om Malviya, President of Tezos India.

KoineArth's marketsN platform is designed to enable enterprises to digitise and attach immutable metadata to key documents and products in the form of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The enterprise-grade NFTs are used to ensure proof-of-ownership, transparency and a full-record of any transaction history, to provide greater traceability, visibility and authentication, ultimately facilitating more seamless and trustless trade between parties.

Enterprises can also issue publicly verifiable "product passports", which act as a digital record of any product, from cradle to grave including information such as invoices, current ownership, warranty claims, and service records.

marketsN's enterprise-grade NFTs can also be used to establish greater compliance across Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards, by allowing for greater accountability and traceability across the supply chain and inventory management, and invoicing. Furthermore, the energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprint of the Tezos blockchain ensures that enterprises can use the marketsN platform, without compromising any sustainability objectives.

"NFTs are synonymous with the digital art space," said Dr. Praphul Chandra, founder, KoineArth. "KoineArth has taken the innovation of NFTs one step further into sustainable finance, by incorporating it into the marketsN platform, servicing enterprise supply chains. Per our namesake, KoineArth, we intend to deliver enterprise blockchain solutions globally that help support a sustainable future, by using more energy-efficient blockchains such as Tezos, which utilizes a proof-of-stake model."

About TZ APAC

TZ APAC Pte. Ltd. ("TZ APAC") is a leading Asia-based public blockchain consultancy supporting the Tezos ecosystem. TZ APAC designs value-added blockchain transformation strategies for enterprises and creators with a bottom-up approach, working closely with blockchain experts and other stakeholders in the Tezos ecosystem. TZ APAC is supported by the Tezos Foundation and is headquartered in Singapore.

About KoineArth

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Praphul Chandra, KoineArth aims to bring the power of blockchain to enterprises. With its marketsN solution, KoineArth offers enterprises a ready-to-use Digital Supply Chain platform. With a few clicks enterprises can create a digital twin of their supply chain. This enables enterprises to create secure, private B2B groups (blockchains) on-demand to coordinate B2B transactions in their supply chain, share data across enterprises, and secure capital from financiers, as needed. Enterprises can also issue NFTs related to their products, documents & other assets. To learn more, visit https://marketsn.com/

About Tezos India

Tezos India is an organisation focused on developer adoption, education, and assisting the vibrant and fastest growing blockchain ecosystem in the world to get onboard with Tezos. Tezos India also assists individuals, startups and organisations to develop on Tezos by providing technical assistance and connecting with right partners in the global Tezos ecosystem. To learn more, visit https://tezosindia.org.in .

About Tezos

Tezos is an open-source decentralized platform, blockchain and ecosystem for assets, applications and services. This platform is backed by a global community of participants such as validators, researchers, developers and builders - all committed to engaging and growing the ecosystem. A self-upgradable blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. To learn more, visit Tezos.com

