KOLs think Gap Year Helps Teenagers to be Competitive, 89% AFS Alumni Improved Communication

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AFS Intercultural Exchanges (AFS) invited the winner of UK Alumni Award Samuel Chan, parenting columnist Elaine Tang, career communist Alison Cheung, travel writer Fred Lam, travel show host Jerry C and sports TV host Kannas Wu to share their opinions on the development of our new generation. All KOLs think that teenagers nowadays need to improve communication, adapt to the future world and find their goals. These abilities are becoming more important and often help students to stand out from the crowd. They also think that a year exchange experience helps secondary school students in Hong Kong to become a well-rounded person.

Under the competitive education system in Hong Kong, taking a Gap Year is not yet a popular idea among secondary school students. However the world is changing rapidly and the development in our society is often unpredictable, AFS thinks that a year exchange experience is especially important for students in Hong Kong. It allows them to experience a different education system and learning environment, focus on their personal development and future path.

To further evaluate the impact of exchange programs, AFS International started a global alumni survey at the end of 2018 with 10,500 respondents in 60 offices around the globe. Based on the survey result, 89.7% of returnees indicated that their exchange helped them better communicate and collaborate with people from different cultures and backgrounds. 83.8% of returnees became more adaptive in a diverse workplace environment. 81.7% of returnees became fluent in another language after their exchange. 80.4% of returnees indicated that their exchange improved their problem-solving skills (viewing problems from multiple perspectives, thinking creatively, synthesizing different ideas, etc.).

Apart from academic pressure, economic burden of Hong Kong families is another reason why Gap Year is not yet the mainstream. But in fact, the cost of a year exchange program is not as high as the public perceives, and in the past 37 years, participants of AFS Hong Kong programs actually came from varied family backgrounds. To give students from different backgrounds more opportunities to join the program, AFS even works with different organizations to provide scholarships up to HK$113,400 for underprivileged students.

About AFS

AFS Intercultural Exchanges, established in 1914 globally, is an international non-profit organization which provides intercultural learning opportunities to help people develop the knowledge, skills and understanding needed to create a more just and peaceful world. AFS Hong Kong office was set up in 1982 to organize year exchange program for local secondary school students aged 15 to 18.5, also provide opportunities for local families to host foreign exchange students. Website: www.afs.hk

