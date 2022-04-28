|
28.04.2022 09:24:34
Komatsu FY21 Profit Surges; Sees Higher Results In FY22; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of construction, mining, forestry, and military equipment, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 net income attributable to the company climbed 111.7 percent to 224.9 billion Japanese yen from last year's 106.2 billion yen.
Operating profit surged 89.5 percent from last year to 317 billion yen. Operating profit margin was 11.3 percent, up 3.7 points from last year.
Consolidated net sales totaled 2.80 trillion yen, up 28 percent from 2.19 trillion yen a year ago.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects attributable net income of 226 billion yen, a growth of 0.5 percent; operating profit of 346 billion yen, a growth of 9.1 percent, and net sales of 3 trillion yen, a growth of 7.1 percent.
In Japan, Komatsu shares were trading at 2,921 yen, up 0.86 percent.
