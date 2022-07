Komatsu Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK) reported first quarter net income attributable to company of 80.5 billion yen, an increase of 96.7% from prior year. Operating income increased by 51.5% to 93.6 billion yen. Earnings per share was 85.10 yen compared to 43.26 yen.

For the first quarter, consolidated net sales were 763.8 billion yen, up 17.8% from a year ago.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the company expects: net income attributable to Komatsu of 226 billion yen; and net sales of 3 trillion yen.

