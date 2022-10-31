Komatsu Q2 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of construction, mining, forestry, and military equipment, reported Monday that its second-quarter net income attributable to company climbed 57.2 percent to 82.1 billion yen, an increase of 96.7 percent from prior year's 52.2 billion yen.

Operating income increased 58.4 percent from last year to 118.1 billion yen.

For the second quarter, consolidated net sales were 854.9 billion yen, up 33 percent from last year's 643.1 billion yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the company now expects net income attributable to Komatsu of 298 billion yen, operating income of 440 billion yen, and net sales of 3.46 trillion yen.

The company previously expected net income attributable to Komatsu of 226 billion yen, operating income of 346 billion yen, and net sales of 3 trillion yen.

The revised outlook reflects a growth of 32.5 percent in attributable profit, 38.8 percent in operating profit and 23.5 percent in net sales.

Further, the company said annual cash dividends per share are being planned for 128 yen, up 32 yen from the projection of April this year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com