|
28.06.2024 18:00:17
Komatsu to build expanded sales and service facility in Arizona
Rendering of the Mesa expansion. Credit: KomatsuKomatsu is planning a significant greenfield expansion in Mesa, Arizona, that will be centered on advancing sales and service capacity. The expansion will roughly triple the square footage dedicated to serving existing and new customers in the area, the Japanese group said.“We conducted an extensive search to best meet our growth needs and are proud that we will continue calling Mesa home,” said Danny Murtagh, vice president of parts distribution at Komatsu. “Between our highly skilled workforce, existing partnerships in the area, and the projected economic outlook in the region, it is exciting to announce this expansion.”The new facility, scheduled for completion in the spring of 2026, will be approximately 225,000 square feet, a significant increase from the current 75,000-square-foot facility. The site of the new facility is conveniently located close to the airport in southeast Mesa.The expanded sales and service facility represents a multi-million dollar strategic investment and underscores Komatsu’s commitment to the local economy and a positive outlook for economic growth in the region.The expansion will promote the creation of both short-term construction jobs and long-term jobs with Komatsu, the company said, estimating that up to 100 jobs are to be created in the first few years of operation.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Komatsu Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
29.01.24
|Ausblick: Komatsu zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Komatsu stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Komatsu Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Komatsu Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|29,24
|1,35%
|Komatsu Ltd.
|27,03
|2,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.