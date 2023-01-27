|
Komax Group sells its building in Rotkreuz, with a positive impact on the 2023 result
Dierikon, 27 January 2023
The Komax Group has sold its building at the production site in Rotkreuz for a price that will increase the 2023 operating profit (EBIT) by around CHF 11 million. As it still requires the production space until the production and office building acquired in 2021 at the headquarters in Dierikon is completely ready for occupation, it has leased back the building until the end of 2024.
The Komax Group completed its new building at its headquarters in Dierikon in early 2020 and purchased a plot of land with a production and office building immediately adjacent to the site at the end of 2021. In doing so, it laid the foundations for relinquishing its production site a few kilometers away in Rotkreuz. Consequently, it has now sold the production and office building located there. The selling price obtained will contribute around CHF 11 million to the operating profit (EBIT) in the 2023 financial year.
The renovation work on the building purchased in 2021 needs to be completed before all activities and employees can be transferred from Rotkreuz to Dierikon. This work was only started at the end of 2022 as the Komax Group held various events in this building in October of last year, including the WirePro Expo trade fair and an open day. To ensure the continued availability of sufficient production space, the Komax Group has leased back the sold building in Rotkreuz until the end of 2024 and, as previously, sublet part of it.
Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 3300 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.
