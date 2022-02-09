|
09.02.2022 06:58:23
Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG seek to merge
|
KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Dierikon, 9 February 2022
Media release
For both the Komax Group and the Schleuniger Group, the market for automated wire processing offers many opportunities, but these require significant investment. In order to exploit these opportunities with the necessary speed and thereby secure competitiveness over the long term, the two companies are seeking to implement a quasi-merger. With their combined innovative strength, solutions for further increasing the degree of automation in wire processing on a lasting basis will be brought to customers more rapidly. To finance the merger, Komax will propose to the Annual General Meeting of 13 April 2022 the creation of new shares by means of a capital increase. These shares will be allocated in exchange for the Schleuniger shares of Metall Zug AG, giving Metall Zug AG a 25% stake in Komax Holding AG. In addition, the Annual General Meet-ing will be asked to rescind the 15% voting rights restriction and elect Jürg Werner, the current Chairman of Schleuniger AG, as an additional member of the Board of Directors.
In order to secure their long-term competitiveness and continue to consistently drive forward the automation of wire processing with cutting-edge products and solutions, Komax and Schleuniger are seeking to merge. To this end, Metall Zug AG will bring its Wire Processing division, the Schleuniger Group, into Komax Holding AG and receive a 25% stake in Komax Holding AG in return. Komax and Metall Zug have signed the corresponding agreement. The transaction will be carried out through a quasi-merger. This will involve Komax Holding AG creating 1,283,333 new shares through a capital increase - subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of 13 April 2022 - and then allocating these shares to Metall Zug AG in exchange for the Schleuniger shares.
Trends require a high level of investment and personnel resources
Ensuring competitiveness
One share, one vote
Anchor shareholder with a long-term focus
Subject to the Annual General Meeting approving the capital increase, the merger will then be reviewed by the relevant competition authorities. The transaction will be executed once this process is complete, which is likely to be the case in the third quarter of 2022. Until then, Komax and Schleuniger will remain independent of one another, and no shared business activities will take place.
Contact
Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 2000 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.
Komax News Portal
Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KOMAX Holding AG
|Industriestrasse 6
|6036 Dierikon
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0010702154
|Valor:
|907324
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1278235
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1278235 09-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
