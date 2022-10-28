|
28.10.2022 06:30:51
Komax raises revenues forecast
|
KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dierikon, 28 October 2022
Media release
The trend towards increasing automation in wire processing has continued in the second half of 2022, and the Komax Group has reported further pleasing order intake. There are still huge challenges in the supply chains. Nevertheless, the Komax Group has been able to increase its production volume somewhat over the past months. The company is therefore increasing its revenues forecast for the 2022 financial year to around CHF 600 million (previously CHF 560 to 580 million). The expected EBIT margin remains the same at around 11%.
Following record-high order intake in the first half of 2022, the Komax Group has again received numerous orders from all regions in the third quarter. Due to the supply chain situation there are still challenges in processing the very strong order book. The Komax Group has nonetheless managed to improve the utilization of its existing production capacity thanks to the great efforts of many employees. Given this positive development, the Komax Group expects to achieve revenues of more than the CHF 560 to 580 million that it forecast in August. Komax Group now anticipates revenues of around CHF 600 million for the 2022 financial year.
In terms of the EBIT margin, the Komax Group is confident that it will be able to offset the rising costs and the uncertain currency situation and achieve the forecast level of around 11%. This margin already includes the consolidation effects arising in connection with the revaluation of the Schleuniger Group, which has been consolidated since 1 September 2022.
New syndicated loan
Multifaceted Investors Day
The Investors Day is also focusing on the vision of the SMART FACTORY by KOMAX, which will be implemented gradually over the coming years to provide innovative solutions for the main challenges faced by Komax customers. Participants will also be able to watch demonstrations of numerous innovations by Komax and Schleuniger from areas including e-mobility, digital services, and control cabinet building.
Contact
Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 3300 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.
Komax News Portal
Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KOMAX Holding AG
|Industriestrasse 6
|6036 Dierikon
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0010702154
|Valor:
|907324
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1474085
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1474085 28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Komax AGmehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.22
|Komax raises revenues forecast (EQS Group)
|
28.10.22
|Komax hebt Umsatzprognose an (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22
|Combination of Komax and Schleuniger completed (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22
|Der Zusammenschluss von Komax und Schleuniger ist vollzogen (EQS Group)
|
17.08.22
|Komax receives numerous orders and increases profitability significantly (EQS Group)
|
17.08.22
|Komax erhält viele Bestellungen und steigert die Profitabilität markant (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|Wettbewerbsbehörden erteilen Freigabe für den Zusammenschluss von Komax und Schleuniger (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|Competition authorities grant clearance for combination of Komax and Schleuniger (EQS Group)