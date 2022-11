Kominfo Selects Cisco to Power First-Ever Hybrid G20 Summit in Indonesia

Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Information (Kominfo) has selected Cisco to power the first-ever hybrid G20 2022 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. Cisco will provide secure collaboration with Webex by Cisco and wireless connectivity and monitoring capabilities with Meraki and Thousand Eyes for the event, including the G20 Leaders’ Summit.More RSS Feeds: https://newsroom.cisco.com/c/r/newsroom/en/us/rss-feeds.html