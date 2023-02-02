Konami 9-Month Profit Declines; Cuts FY23 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Konami Group Corp. (KONMY, KNM.L), a Japanese video game and entertainment firm, reported Thursday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent was 27.57 billion yen, down 35 percent from last year's 42.38 billion yen. Earnings per share were 203.46 yen, compared to 312.89 yen a year ago.

Operating profit fell 37.8 percent from last year to 37.52 billion yen, and business profit declined 31.2 percent to 41.06 billion yen.

For the nine month period, revenue was 226.88 billion yen, up 5.5 percent from 215.05 billion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2023, Konami now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 29 billion yen or basic income per share of 213.93 yen, down 47.1 percent from last year; operating profit of 42.50 billion yen, down 43 percent from the prior year; business profit of 50.50 billion yen, down 37.1 percent year-over-year; and revenue of 303 billion yen, up 1.2 percent from last year.

The company previously expected profit attributable to owners of the parent of 55 billion yen or basic income per share of 411.74 yen, operating profit of 76.50 billion yen, business profit of 81 billion yen and revenue of 320 billion yen.

In Japan, Konami shares traded at 6,240 yen, down 1.11 percent.

