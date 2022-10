KONE Corp. Q3 Adj. Profit Declines; Sales Up 14.9%

(RTTNews) - KONE Corp. (KNYJF.PK) reported third quarter adjusted EBIT of 305.8 million euros, a decline of 6.3% from last year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 10.2% compared to 12.5%.

Net income was 238.0 million euros, down 8.7%. Basic earnings per share was 0.46 euros compared to 0.50 euros.

Sales grew by 14.9% to 3.00 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, sales grew by 6.5%. Orders received declined by 2.5% to 2.15 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, orders declined by 10.0%.

KONE estimates sales in 2022 to decline by 1 to 4% at comparable exchange rates as compared to 2021. The adjusted EBIT is expected to be in the range of 1.01-1.09 billion euros. KONE previously estimated adjusted EBIT to be in the range of 1.13-1.21 billion euros.

