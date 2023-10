KONE Q3 Net Income Increases; Reiterates FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - KONE reported that its third quarter net income was 247.8 million euros, up 4.1% from last year. Earnings per share was 0.47 euros compared to 0.46 euros. Adjusted EBIT was 315.9 million euros compared to 305.8 million euros.

Third quarter sales declined by 8.3% to 2.75 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, sales declined by 1.4%. Orders received declined by 7.7% to 1.99 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, orders grew by 0.3%.

KONE expects its sales growth at comparable exchange rates for the year 2023 to be in the range of 3-6%. The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be in the range of 11.0-12.0%.

