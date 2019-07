KONECRANES PLC PRESS RELEASE July 11, 2019 at 09:00 EET

Konecranes publishes its January-June half year financial report on July 25, 2019



Konecranes will publish its January-June half year financial report on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9.00 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available on the company’s website at www.konecranes.com after publishing.

Press conference:

An analyst and press conference will be held at restaurant Savoy’s Salikabinetti (address Eteläesplanadi 14) at 11.00 a.m. Finnish time. The half year financial report will be presented by Konecranes’ President and CEO Panu Routila and CFO Teo Ottola.



Joining via webcast:

A live webcast of the conference will begin at 11.00 a.m. at www.konecranes.com . An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website later the same day.



Joining via teleconference:

One can join the teleconference through the following link: http://bit.ly/konecranesQ2

The link is accessible from a smart phone or a computer. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to start time.

Participant Passcode: 577910

One can also attend the press conference by calling one of the following phone numbers:

Location Phone number Denmark +45 35 15 80 48 Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0360 France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 73 Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236 Italy +39 06 8750 0722 Norway +47 2100 2613 Netherlands +31 (0) 20 721 9250 Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573 Switzerland +41 (0)22 567 5728 United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9104 United States +1 323 794 2558

After the event it is possible to ask questions.





