|
28.10.2019 09:00:00
Konecranes wins maintenance and consulting services agreement with GE Power in France
- Contract shows Konecranes’ commitment to help customers like GE Power get the most from their equipment through maximizing and optimizing production uptime
Konecranes has won an agreement with GE Power to provide services covering 264 cranes and jibs that will help the global energy leader bolster operations and improve efficiency at two locations in northern France.
The deal includes MAINMAN Planned Maintenance, Routine Maintenance, assistance for compliance inspections and Consultation Services. Two Konecranes technicians will be on site at GE’s Belfort and Bourogne locations for two years, and in the upcoming weeks, Konecranes TRUCONNECT Remote Service will be activated for 14 of the cranes to help support GE’s maintenance operations and improve safety and productivity.
"This agreement allows Konecranes to lift GE Power’s business in France by providing Lifecycle Care in Real Time: Onsite support, proactively detecting and fixing potential issues, examining usage and maintenance data, and following all their assets through our customer portal, yourKONECRANES,” said Jean-François Veissieres, branch manager of Konecranes North France.
"It’s not enough to keep GE’s cranes running sufficiently; we also want to help them maximize productivity and minimize downtime during every shift, while providing a transparent view of all their crane-related events and activities,” Veissieres added.
What makes the GE project unique, Veissieres said, is the high number of cranes and jibs, coupled with the expansion of the lifting capacities of some of the cranes – 125 kilograms to 500 tons. The agreement is the largest for Konecranes northern France branch, which includes Paris, Rouen, Lens and Strasbourg.
Because Konecranes equipment is designed to fit a variety of applications in the power industry, Konecranes has the lifting equipment and service to fit customers’ needs, no matter how they generate power, Veissieres said.
"This agreement is a big win for our northern France branch and a testament to the Konecranes model of always improving business efficiency, safety and performance,” he said.
Further information:
Jean-François Veissieres, branch manager for North France, Konecranes
Email jean-francois.veissieres@konecranes.com or phone +33 6 24 86 33 80
Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2018, Group sales totaled EUR 3.16 billion. The Group has 16,100 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).
Nachrichten zu KCI Konecranes Oyj (KCI Konecranes plc)mehr Nachrichten
|
23.10.19
|Ausblick: KCI Konecranes öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.19
|Ausblick: KCI Konecranes präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.19
|Ausblick: KCI Konecranes legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.19
|Ausblick: KCI Konecranes präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.18
|Kranhersteller Demag droht ein Job-Kahlschlag (dpa-AFX)
|
24.10.18
|Ausblick: KCI Konecranes gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)