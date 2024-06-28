|
28.06.2024 11:41:56
KONGSBERG awards electronics order for Naval Strike Missile to Kitron
(2024-06-28) Kitron has received orders with a value of over NOK 500 million from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG).
The order is for electronics for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) supplied by KONGSBERG.
"We are very pleased to announce this continuation of our long-term collaboration with KONGSBERG, which confirms Kitron’s previous communication about increased demand in the Defence and Aerospace sectors, which particularly affect our Norwegian operations,” said Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America region.
Deliveries will start in 2025 and continue into 2026. Production will take place at Kitron’s facility in Arendal, Norway.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America tel.: 47 913 92 360
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and revenues were EUR 775 million in 2023. www.kitron.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kitron ASA (New)Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.06.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Kitron ASA (New präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.24
|Ausblick: Kitron ASA (New verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Kitron ASA (New verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.24
|Ausblick: Kitron ASA (New öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Kitron ASA (New präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)