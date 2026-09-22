Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Aktie

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888818 / ISIN: NO0003043309

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.09.2026 15:12:04

Kongsberg Gruppen Expands Canadian Presence Through MOU With MDA Space And LOI With Telesat LEO ULC

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (KBGGY.PK) announced plans to expand its presence in Canada through a Memorandum of Understanding with MDA Space Ltd. and a strategic Letter of Intent with Telesat LEO ULC, a subsidiary of Telesat Corp.

The Memorandum of Understanding intends to explore joint space and defence projects and technical cooperation in a variety of domains, whereas the Letter of Intent aims to support the delivery of secure, resilient, low-latency military connectivity for Norway, Canada and their allies.

These agreements, which coincide with the official visit of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to Ottawa, aim to deepen the strategic alliance between Canada and Norway.

Kongsberg's stock closed trading at $17.11, down 0.06 percent on the OTC Markets.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA 320,80 -0,71% Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX nach Rekord stabil -- DAX kaum verändert -- Wall Street gespalten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren seitwärts. An der Wall Street geht es in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien verzeichneten im Dienstagshandel Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen