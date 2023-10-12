Koniag Government Services (KGS) Appoints Danielle Carr as Vice President of Government Relations

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) announces a pivotal addition to their leadership team. Danielle Carr, a seasoned professional with two decades of experience in Government Contracting, has assumed the role of Vice President of Government Relations, amplifying the momentum of the KGS Growth Organization.

Ms. Carr's career has spanned diverse government agencies, including NASA, DOD, HHS, international agencies and more. Recognition for her active leadership in the National Contract Management Association (NCMA) underscores her commitment to nurturing the next generation of procurement professionals. In her new position, Ms. Carr will play a crucial role building strong relationships to support KGS' growth goals.

Ms. Carr holds an MBA and a Master of Science in Acquisition and Supply Chain Management, both earned at the University of Maryland, College Park. Furthermore, she boasts a number of professional certifications. Her involvement as the Education Chair and Past President of the NCMA Bethesda Chapter underscores her commitment to advancing the field.

"I am delighted to welcome Danielle to our team." Said Carl Buffington, KGS Chief Growth Officer, "With her remarkable background and expertise in relationship development, and a passion for supporting small business, she is precisely the kind of talent we need to drive our growth initiatives forward."

About Koniag Government Services (KGS)

Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.

For more information, please visit www.koniag-gs.com.

