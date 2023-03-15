15.03.2023 11:00:00

Koniag Management Solutions (KMS) Awarded Single-Award IDIQ from The United States Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC)

CHANTILLY, Va., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) subsidiary, Koniag Management Solutions (KMS), was recently awarded a single-award Indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract from The United States Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) to operationalize its IT Modernization Strategy.

KMS will deliver an enterprise-driven approach to enable USASAC meet its IT modernization objectives, while also ensuring compliance with Army and Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) Standardization / Modernization policies for IT infrastructure, Lifecycle, Security and Sustainment requirements.

KGS CEO, Kevin Wideman stated, "KGS is delighted to be awarded this contract by The United States Army Security Assistance Command in Huntsville, Alabama and look forward to working with them in fulfilling these critical efforts.".

About Koniag Government Services (KGS)

Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.

