Konica Minolta Precision Medicine collaborates with AWS to create the next generation of precision diagnostics

TOKYO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, Inc. (KMPM) announced today a five-year collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). As the Preferred Cloud Provider for KMPM, AWS will support the build-out of the company's LATTICE™ initiative globally. LATTICE™ is a groundbreaking integrated diagnostic data platform that combines genomics, pathology, and radiology data along with other critical information to uncover new, clinically relevant biomarkers and create the next generation of diagnostic tests. As part of this collaboration, Amazon has made a financial investment in KMPM.

"One of the most significant challenges to the advancement of precision medicine has been the lack of an infrastructure to support translational bioinformatics," said Kiyotaka Fujii, Chairman of KMPM. "With LATTICE™, KMPM will be able to help our customers use the power of these unique datasets to find novel associations and signals. Leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS services, as well as its secure infrastructure, KMPM will be better positioned to innovate, collaborating with our expert team of data scientists, developers, clinicians, and pharmaceutical partners at scale, and reducing the time it takes to move from insight to discovery."

KMPM is committed to advancing precision medicine for populations and individuals now and in the future. The breadth and agility of LATTICE™ will support global customers with clinical trials at scale and develop new ways to bring clinical grade diagnostic tools directly to researchers and clinicians. LATTICE™ combines KMPM's cutting edge science with the power of AWS to accelerate drug discovery by leveraging machine learning services, such as Amazon HealthLake, along with AWS storage, compute, database, and analytics services, to help clinicians deliver the right care, to the right patient, at the right time. KMPM will also leverage AWS's secure infrastructure to process, maintain, and store Protected Health Information (PHI) and comply with Medical Information Guidelines in Japan.

"One of the cornerstones of precision medicine is precision diagnostics, and we are excited to collaborate with KMPM to enhance and accelerate their innovative offerings and help deliver precision diagnosis at a global scale using Amazon HealthLake," said Taha Kass-Hout, Director of Machine Learning at AWS. "We're seeing a renaissance in the healthcare and life sciences industry as more organizations leverage cloud technology on AWS to uncover new ways to reduce cost, improve patient outcomes, and ultimately save lives."

Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, Inc. (KMPM) is a comprehensive precision diagnostics company dedicated to advancing technologies that accurately predict, detect and treat disease. Powered by proprietary software platforms, best-in-class genomics technology from Ambry Genetics Corporation, and industry-leading radiology and pathology services from Invicro, LLC, KMPM is uniquely equipped to collect, analyze, and report on multi-modal precision diagnostic data sets. This comprehensive approach will drive clinical access to novel diagnostic assays through the company's extensive network of healthcare providers and pharmaceutical partners.

