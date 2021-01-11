KONKA North America Expands Super Large TV Category And Positions Its Smart TVs To Be The Hub Of The KONKA Smart Home

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KONKA North America, LLC, a subsidiary of China's Konka Group, a leading digital home entertainment manufacturer and one of the Top TV brands in China, is introducing its 2021 Android TV line-up with three Series and the company's first 82" super large TV model. In addition, the company has added new features to position their Android TVs as the Hub of a KONKA Smart Home. These new TVs are being shown at Digital CES 2021, January 11-14 (https://digital.ces.tech/sessions). KONKA will be making additional TV partner announcements later this month!

"For 2021, KONKA once again offers a selection of Smart TVs with an amazing combination of Quality, Technology and Value, which is the key tenet of our company," said Scott Ramirez, Konka North America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We provide feature rich TVs in all key screen sizes and with four 75"+ models, including our first 82" model, we are well positioned for expansion in the high-growth super large TV category."

Q7 Pro Series – QLED Android TV – "A Quantum Leap in Color".

Utilizing Quantum Dot Technology, the Q7 Pro Series delivers stunning picture quality along with amazing value. ColorWave™ Ultra wide color gamut renders over 100% of DCI-P3, creating true, deep color. Other Q7 Pro Series key features include HiBright™ Pro LED Backlighting, Konka XC3™ Quad Core+ Ultra HD Engine with CrystalView™, DeepBlack™ and PurePalette™, 4K HDR, 4K Game Mode, full Video Calibration Menu, Personal Audio (with Bluetooth 5.0), built-in Google Assistant Voice Control Capability, an included Voice Control Remote, the KONKA ZeroBezel™ Pro with metal chamfered design, 4 HDMI inputs, Dual Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, built-in ChromeCast and the new CameraView capability to display video from KONKA Smart Video Doorbells and Cameras.

The Q7 Pro Series is scheduled for April/May availability and will include 55" 65" and 75" models.

U5 Series – 4K Android TV – "A Noticeably Better TV"

KONKA U5 Series includes features such as HiBright™ Pro LED Backlighting and ColorWave™ wide color gamut to make this Series "Best-in-Class". The U5 Series adds a New82" super large screen size and features the new CameraView capability. Although not Quantum Dot, the U5 Series features most of the key features of the Q7 Pro Series including Konka XC3™ Quad Core+ Ultra HD Engine with CrystalView™, DeepBlack™ and PurePalette™, 4K HDR, 4K Game Mode, full Video Calibration Menu, Personal Audio (with Bluetooth 5.0), built-in Google Assistant Voice Control Capability, an included Voice Control Remote, the KONKA ZeroBezel™ design for virtually edge-to-edge screen (now Konka ZeroBezel™ Pro on 75"+ models), 4 HDMI inputs, Dual Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, built-in ChromeCast, and more.

The U5 Series is scheduled for April/May availability and will include 50" 55" 65", 75" and new 82" models.

H3 Series – Android TV – "More for Your Money"

The KONKA H3 Series offers consumers feature-rich small to mid-size TV models at great price points. Features such as an included Voice Control Remote and stunning KONKA ZeroBezel™ design, set this Series apart. Other key features of the H3 Series including Game Mode, Personal Audio (with Bluetooth 5.0), built-in Google Assistant Voice Control Capability, 3 HDMI inputs, built-in ChromeCast.

The H3 Series is scheduled for April/May availability and will include 32" and new 43" models.

Konka – A Global CE Powerhouse

Based in China and one of that country's "Top 10 most valuable brands," KONKA now sells products in over 100 countries worldwide, using its 40 years of experience as a prime manufacturer to develop, design and engineer products specifically for each market. KONKA's extensive product range includes Television, Audio, Smart Home, Appliances and Mobile. As part of its overall growth plan, KONKA has significantly increased investment in several key technology areas including AIoT (combining AI with Home Control), 5G and Semiconductor (including a new 8K SoC).

About Konka Group Co., Ltd.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's scope of business covers consumer electronics products, semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service and investment & finance. Established in 1980, publicly traded KONKA Group Co Ltd (Shenzhen Stock Exchange) is China's first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise. Since 1999, KONKA has been ranked among China's top 100 best companies and has also been named one of the "Top 10 most valuable brands in China". With annual revenue of over $7.9 billion, KONKA has more than 60 subsidiaries, 300 sales offices, more than 3,000 service outlets and over 19,000 employees. In 2020, KONKA Group ranked 186 in top 500 companies in China.

