|
25.03.2026 13:35:42
Kontron Approves EUR 50 Mln Share Buyback Program For Up To 2.9 Mln Shares
(RTTNews) - Kontron AG (SANT.DE, KTN.DE), an Austria-based technology company, said Wednesday that it has approved a new share buyback program to repurchase up to 2.9 million shares, representing approximately 4.54% of its share capital, for 50 million euros.
The company said the Share Buyback Program in 2026 is scheduled to commence on March 26 and run through September 30 at the latest.
Kontron said the buyback price will be capped at 24 euros per share and will not deviate by more than 10% above or below the average share price over the previous five trading days.
The company added that the repurchased shares may be used for purposes authorized by shareholders at the annual general meeting in June 2025.
Kontron AG is currently trading 7.08% higher at EUR 20.62 on the XETRA.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX legt letztlich kräftig zu -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen schließlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit gut behaupteter Tendenz. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf höherem Niveau.