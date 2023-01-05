|
05.01.2023 15:18:19
Kopin Inks Technology License Agreement With Lightning Silicon Technology
(RTTNews) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN) announced Thursday it has entered in a Technology License Agreement with Lightning Silicon Technology, Inc., a California company. Lightning Silicon is a company formed by Dr. John C.C. Fan, Kopin's Chairman of Board, and former Chief Executive Officer, to develop and supply advanced organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays for the consumer augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) markets.
This agreement is part of a plan to restore profitability to Kopin by focusing its resources on new and existing defense, industrial and consumer applications which are in line with its strategic plan
The agreement allows Kopin to reduce personnel, development and operational costs associated with OLED development, while continuing to both serve its core markets with all microdisplay technologies and participate in the consumer market upside, as it matures.
Under the terms of the Agreement Lightning Silicon will receive a license to certain Kopin intellectual property to develop, manufacture and sell OLED technologies for use in the consumer market.
Kopin will receive an equity interest in Lightning Silicon and royalties from the sale of products related to the licenses. Kopin retains the ability and rights to develop, manufacture and sell OLED displays and complete optical solutions that include microdisplays to its core base in the defense and enterprise markets, as well as value added Consumer applications.
