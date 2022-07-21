Kopin Receives Additional $3.8 Million Production Orders for its Brillian® Display for Helicopter Pilot’s Helmet Mounted Display

Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of high-resolution microdisplays for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), today announced it received production orders totaling approximately $3.8 million for its new ultra-bright, full-color Brillian Active Matrix Liquid Crystal Display (AMLCD) used by helicopter pilots to display real-time flight and targeting information. Kopin’s patented Brillian displays incorporate breakthrough advances in design and processing techniques to produce unsurpassed image performance in applications requiring extreme high brightness. The current orders have scheduled deliveries through fourth quarter of 2023 and we expect additional follow-on orders over several years in support of multi-year program plans.

"Our patented Brillian display’s provide ultra-high brightness and high-resolution in either monochrome or full color modes--- making it ideal for pilot helmets,” stated Bill Maffucci, the Company’s Vice President of Government Programs. "These orders add to our strong backlog which include among other production programs the $19.8 million order for the Family of Weapon Sights – Individual units received in the fourth quarter of 2021, our recently announced $4.8 million order to support the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program as well as our strong funded development programs.”

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components and subsystems for integration into wearable systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs which are individual components or combined into drop and play subassemblies. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin and Brillian are a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects,” "believes,” "can,” "will,” "estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to: the current order has scheduled deliveries through fourth quarter of 2023; our expectation of additional follow-on orders over several years in support of multi-year program plans; and our strong backlog which include among other production programs the $19.8 million order for the Family of Weapon Sights – Individual units received in the fourth quarter of 2021, our recently announced $4.8 million order to support the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program as well as our strong funded development programs. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, or as updated from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

