06.10.2022 14:30:00
Kopin To Participate in WSJ+ Hosted Discussion "The AR Metaverse”
Kopin® Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of high-resolution micro-displays and sub-systems for defense, enterprise and consumer augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality systems, today announced today that Dr. John C.C. Fan, Founder and Chairman of the Board will participate in a panel discussion on the current state of Augmented Reality and the Metaverse. The panel discussion will take place on Friday October 7, 2022 at 12PM ET. Viewers can listen to the discussion on their Twitter account @WSJPLUS.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.
