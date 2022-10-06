Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.10.2022 14:30:00

Kopin To Participate in WSJ+ Hosted Discussion "The AR Metaverse”

Kopin® Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of high-resolution micro-displays and sub-systems for defense, enterprise and consumer augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality systems, today announced today that Dr. John C.C. Fan, Founder and Chairman of the Board will participate in a panel discussion on the current state of Augmented Reality and the Metaverse. The panel discussion will take place on Friday October 7, 2022 at 12PM ET. Viewers can listen to the discussion on their Twitter account @WSJPLUS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005328/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kopin Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kopin Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kopin Corp. 1,14 0,28% Kopin Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Jobbericht: ATX volatil -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie herum. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert in Rot. Die Märkte in Asien zeigen am Freitag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen