Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 14:00:00

Koppers Management Meeting with Financial Community in Chicago

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) today announced that the company will host meetings with the investment community in Chicago on March 31, 2023.

Koppers Logo

Koppers management will be represented by Leroy Ball, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Quynh McGuire, Vice President of Investor Relations.  The presentation materials will be available on koppers.com in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds.  Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.  We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe.  The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: koppers.com.  Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at BlackJF@koppers.com or 412-227-2025.  Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at McGuireQT@koppers.com or 412-227-2049.

For Information:


Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations



412 227 2049



McGuireQT@koppers.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koppers-management-meeting-with-financial-community-in-chicago-301782773.html

SOURCE Koppers

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Koppers Holdings Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Koppers Holdings Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Koppers Holdings Inc. 33,48 0,54% Koppers Holdings Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Aktienmärkte verbuchen mehrheitlich Gewinne
Asiens Börsen präsentieren sich am Dienstag mehrheitlich fester. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt verbuchte im Dienstagshandel Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich um die Nulllinie.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen