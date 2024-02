Koppers Q4 Adj. Profit Declines; Sales Up 6.3%

(RTTNews) - Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) reported net income attributable to Koppers for the fourth quarter of $12.9 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to $13.8 million, or $0.65 per share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Koppers was $14.5 million or $0.67 per share, compared to $23.0 million or $1.09 per share. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.70, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales increased to $513.2 million from $482.6 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $483.67 million in revenue.

Koppers expects 2024 sales of approximately $2.25 billion. Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $4.60 to $4.80.

