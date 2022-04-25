KOPSI Likely To Give Up Support At 2,700 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 25 points or 0.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,700-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates and economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in the red.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the technology stocks and industrials were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dropped 23.50 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 2,704.71 after trading between 2,690.48 and 2,708.58. Volume was 1.21 billion shares worth 11.9 trillion won. There were 550 decliners and 313 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial jumped 1.93 percent, while KB Financial rallied 2.65 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.46 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.03 percent, Samsung SDI slumped 2.30 percent, LG Electronics surrendered 1.60 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.21 percent, Naver plunged 3.07 percent, LG Chem plummeted 3.38 percent, Lotte Chemical fell 0.51 percent, S-Oil advanced 0.96 percent, SK Innovation lost 0.46 percent, POSCO declined 1.17 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.65 percent, KEPCO stumbled 1.15 percent, Hyundai Motor retreated 1.64 percent and Kia Motors eased 0.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened solidly lower on Friday and saw the losses only accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 981.40 points or 2.82 percent, while the NASDAQ plunged 335.41 points or 2.55 percent to close at 12,839.29 and the S&P 500 tumbled 121.88 points or 2.77 percent to end at 4,271.78.

For the week, the Dow slumped 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 3.8 percent and the S&P fell 2.8 percent.

The continued weakness on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the Federal Reserve aggressively tightening monetary policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he sees merit in "front-end loading" policy moves and indicated a 50-basis point rate hike would be on the table at the central bank's next meeting in early May.

Crude oil futures skidded on Friday on fears over falling energy demand and concerns about an economic slowdown. The dollar's surge amid Fed's aggressive stance on tightening monetary policy weighed as well on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down by $1.72 or 1.7 percent at $102.07 a barrel.