Kore.ai Launches Conversational AI-powered Voice Gateway on Genesys AppFoundry

By integrating with Genesys Cloud CX®, Kore.ai enables enterprise contact centers to deliver superior and personalized service experiences 24/7 at scale, across multiple voice and digital channels

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai, the world leader in generative and conversational AI platforms and solutions, today announced that the Kore.ai Voice Gateway for Genesys Cloud CX is now available as a Premium Application on Genesys AppFoundry™ . Genesys AppFoundry is a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.

Through this integration, Kore.ai enables Genesys customers to deliver superior customer service experiences within their contact centers. Leveraging generative AI (genAI) powered conversational IVR, the Voice Gateway seamlessly routes conversations to appropriate voice and digital channels, answers customer queries 24/7x/365, and enables personalized self-service, leading to higher customer satisfaction and improved efficiencies for contact centers.

Kore.ai, a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, helps companies deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers, agents, and employees on voice and digital channels.

The Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform combines conversational AI, contact center AI and Insights AI through a unified platform that helps businesses enhance customer satisfaction, improve operational efficiency, and drive better business outcomes.

Earlier this year, Kore.ai announced the addition of Large Language Models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's GPT-3 and other genAI technologies to its platform capabilities . This combination of generative AI and conversational AI, also described as the 'Better Together Strategy' by the company, is expected to impact enterprise customer service and contact center operations through superior experiences for customers, employees and agents. Kore.ai is also one of the first conversational AI players to leverage LLMs for specific use cases around knowledge AI.

"As a Genesys AppFoundry partner, Kore.ai will strive to help our joint customers deliver outstanding customer experiences," said Raj Koneru, CEO and Founder of Kore.ai. "The voice gateway powered by generative AI and conversational AI will become a critical differentiator for brands that leverage this technology to improve their market performance and competitive standing."

The Kore.ai Voice Gateway for Genesys Cloud CX will enable customers to get up and running quickly by installing the minimum required Genesys platform components. They can also configure Kore.ai Contact Center AI experiences and automation to complete their call center solution.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of the Kore.ai and Genesys Cloud CX integration, visit the Kore.ai listing on the Genesys AppFoundry site.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI technology with innovative no-code platform and solutions. Backed by a decade of experience and trusted by over 200 partners and 400 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps enterprises define and implement their AI-strategy to drive experiences at scale and realize business value through safe and responsible AI. The company has a strong patent portfolio of AI-first innovations and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando, Kore.ai has a network of offices in India, the UK, Europe, Middle East, Japan, and South Korea to support our global customers. Visit kore.ai to learn more.

