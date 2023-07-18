Kore.ai Launches New Channel Partner Program to Strengthen Global Ecosystem

Program set to Accelerate Go-To-Market Strategy and Conversational AI Adoption

ORLANDO, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai, the world's leading enterprise conversational AI (CAI) platform and solutions company, has today announced a new partner program to bolster the support it provides to its indirect sales channel. The Kore.ai Channel Partner Program establishes a new tiered structure for channel partners and solution providers, and commits significant investments for each partner covering go-to-market (GTM), enablement and marketing support while providing additional resources.

Gartner estimates that the demand for CAI solutions is growing 55% year-on-year and the total spend is expected to touch $82 billion by 2028. Kore.ai plans to leverage the growing demand for CAI solutions through its partner program by creating a robust, extensive, and diverse partnership ecosystem on a global scale, including technology partners, global system integrators, regional system integrators, resellers, solution providers and strategic partners.

The company, which currently has more than 100 partners, plans to streamline its existing network while further strengthening it through streamlined support and joint offerings to drive accelerated growth and emerge as a standout leader in the conversational AI market space.

Kore.ai will soon launch a new partner engagement portal to engage and deliver success for their customers, along with an app marketplace where technology players can publish and embed technology within the solutions from other vendors. A wide range of commercial options will be made available, which can be customized for partners to suit their channel needs.

As part of the program, channel partners and resellers can leverage the industry-leading, no-code platform that Kore.ai offers to enable rapid innovation and deploy solutions for a wide range of industries including financial services, retail, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, managed services and business process outsourcing (BPO) units. They can also plan and manage joint GTM campaigns, co-marketing, public relations, pre-sales enablement, customer support and explore value driven expansion opportunities.

Under the new program, channel partners will be categorized using a new, three-pronged tiering structure – Platinum, Gold, and Silver – which is designed to encourage growth and reward partners for loyalty and long-term success; and delineate the level of support partners receive. Higher-tiered partners will receive additional benefits such as:

Participating in a product advisory committee

Kore.ai's market development funds

Joint press releases and media campaigns

Deeper GTM support

"Kore.ai has always believed in being a partner-first company. The new framework we've built allows our partners to grow their business globally, innovate rapidly and deploy solutions for a wide range of use cases targeting customer experience, employee experience or agent engagement," said Sahil Rekhi, Kore.ai Global Head - Partnerships. "We are connecting solutions to create a more powerful offering that's greater than the sum of its individual parts, and targets the entire gamut of contact center automation and customer experience management. Through a comprehensive ecosystem of platform integrations, we are expanding our partner's wallet share and enhancing the capabilities of various enterprise applications, communication tools, collaboration platforms, and customer experience solutions."

With over 400 customers, Kore.ai automates multibillion interactions every year through its CAI platform and solutions, and has delivered more than $1 billion in cost savings to global enterprise customers to date. Around 200 million consumers and close to 2 million enterprise users currently leverage Kore.ai solutions to improve customer, employee and contact center agent experiences that drive business outcomes.

Technology partners and solution providers who want to pursue growth opportunities in this space can reach out to the Kore.ai partner portal to get started: https://kore.ai/partners/

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a global leader in the conversational AI-first platform and solutions, helping enterprises automate business interactions to deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers, employees, and contact center agents. More than 400 Fortune 2000 companies trust Kore.ai's experience optimization (XO) platform and technology to automate their business interactions for over 200 million users worldwide to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Kore.ai has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts and ensures the success of its customers through a growing team headquartered in Orlando with offices in India, the UK, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

