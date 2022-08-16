Kore.ai Opens its Enterprise XO Platform to SMBs, Developer Community to Drive Conversational AI Innovation and Adoption

Global CAI leader's no-code platform now accessible to SMBs and developers with seamless integration in a pay-as-you-go model

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai , the leader in enterprise conversational AI (CAI) software technology, today announced plans to widen the availability of its solution to companies of all sizes. The goal of the expansion is to empower small and medium businesses (SMBs), startups, entrepreneurs and the broader developer community by offering the platform's do-it-yourself (DIY) functionalities for driving AI adoption.

As global enterprises continue their digital transformation journeys, enriching the customer, employee, and agent experience has become critical. With this initiative, developers and businesses around the world can now access Kore.ai's enterprise-grade platform and self-service options without a big initial investment to build next-gen, AI-powered solutions for perpetual use (with predefined number of bot sessions). As the sessions quantitatively increase, the program is progressively priced. This will benefit millions of citizen developers and bot enthusiasts who can now configure virtual assistants, process assistants, and conversational digital and voice assistants on the platform with no coding.

"Kore.ai's world-class platform technology, which is typically used by our large enterprise clients, is now accessible to everyone who wishes to explore the power of conversational AI. We are spurring innovation by empowering entrepreneurs who have bright ideas and want to test their proof-of-concepts," said Raj Koneru, CEO and Founder of Kore.ai. "As we look to democratize access to Kore.ai's sophisticated conversational AI-enabled solutions, it will allow even more companies to innovate and scale at their own pace."

Kore.ai's secure and scalable no-code platform, known as the Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform, enables businesses to design, build, test and deploy sophisticated conversational virtual assistants and process apps with minimal technical know-how or support. This innovative approach reduces an organization's reliance on skilled technical experts, accelerates implementation and improves efficiency.

"I am always keen to follow new tech innovations and learn about new technologies. I found the Kore.ai XO platform easy to follow and build intelligent solutions quickly," said B2B tech influencer, Evan Kirstel. "The platform offers sophisticated AI capabilities such as NLP, diagration handling, and sentiment management. I liked their focus on conversation designer tools and auto dialog generation capability as it is helpful to business or non-technical users to build intelligent chatbots and maintain them easily. I see a great potential with the XO platform to automate a wide range of CX and EX use cases."

With built-in cutting-edge features, explainable AI, and a development forum, the platform fosters developer evangelism and democratizes CAI technology by offering the same enterprise-grade features that Fortune 2000 customers enjoy, to every individual or business in a pay-as-you-go model. Kore.ai has also formalized the learning process by offering certification through Kore.ai Academy, and a library of rich templates for new developers to learn things faster and accelerate their IVA development journey.

"Considering the pace at which virtual assistants and voice bots are being deployed, most applications that a consumer or an employee uses will, very soon, become conversational," Koneru added. "We want to accelerate conversational AI's adoption as the foundation for experience delivery across the board in all applications, even more so in the era of Metaverse and Omniverse where physical and virtual worlds will converge."

Globally, more than 200 Fortune 2000 companies currently leverage the XO platform for delivering optimized experiences for over 100 million enterprise consumers and employees. Recently, Kore.ai was named the category leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms (CAIP), and is looking to consolidate its market penetration by recruiting more channel partners across North America, EMEA, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

"We're seeing strong demand for conversational AI across industries," said Prasanna Kumar Arikala, CTO at Kore.ai. "Skills that involve AI technologies combined with the ability to solve real world problems using automatic code generating/low-code frameworks will be much appreciated in the coming days. Individuals looking to ride this wave of innovation and advance their career prospects should consider the Kore.ai XO platform for training, certifications, and build innovative solutions."

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a global leader in enterprise conversational AI platforms and solutions helping enterprises automate voice and digital interactions to deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers, contact center agents and employees worldwide. More than 200 Fortune 2000 companies trust Kore.ai's experience optimization (XO) platform and industry solutions to automate conversations and deliver extraordinary outcomes for over 100 million users worldwide. Kore.ai is recognized as an enterprise conversational AI platform market leader by top analysts. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with offices in India, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the Middle East. Visit kore.ai to learn more.

