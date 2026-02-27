Kore Nutrition Aktie

Kore Nutrition für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C5FD / ISIN: US50062A1079

27.02.2026 13:30:30

KORE Group To Be Acquired By Searchlight, Abry In $726 Mln All-Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE), an Internet of Things IoT services and solutions company, on Friday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and Abry Partners will acquire all outstanding shares not already owned by them in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $726 million.

The closing is expected in the second or third quarter of 2026.

Under the terms, shareholders will receive $9.25 per share in cash.

The offer represents a 691% premium to the December 18, 2024 closing price and a 132% premium to the November 3, 2025 closing price.

Upon closing, KORE will become a privately held company.

In the pre-market trading, KORE is 79.36% higher at $8.95 on the New York Stock Exchange.

