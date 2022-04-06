KORE Premiers 'Decade of IoT' Podcast Discussing How Businesses Are Using IoT to Drive Real Value

Guests discuss business challenges they solve using IoT and provide insight and advice

ATLANTA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE (NYSE: KORE), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service, is launching its new podcast, "The Decade of IoT," which discusses the real-world adoption of IoT. The podcast aims to go beyond the hype and dive into actual use cases where IoT is making a real difference to business outcomes.

"The 10 years spanning 2020 to 2030 are going to be revolutionary not just for IoT but also in developing a connected planet. We are seeing digital innovations in IoT that are driving real business changes," KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl said. "We are thrilled to be able to share insights from our guests with podcast listeners to help companies understand the nuances of this technology."

Each week the Decade of IoT podcast invites an industry leader to discuss various applications of IoT and how it helps their business, tips for deployment and management success, as well as expert insight into the future of IoT, connectivity and other technologies supporting IoT.

The GSMA estimates that by 2025, there will be 75 million connected devices. McKinsey has projected that by 2030 IoT has the potential to drive between $5.5 trillion and $12.6 trillion in value globally.

"It's an honor to host the first Decade of IoT podcast. The information we're covering in these sessions outlines how companies are gaining competitive advantages using IoT. We go into real-world examples that listeners don't hear often when talking about IoT," said Tushar Sachdev, KORE's Chief Technology Officer.

This podcast can be found on Apple podcast starting on Wednesday, April 6th with opening episodes featuring Blue Spark Technologies, Schneider Electric, and Autmow.

