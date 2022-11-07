|
07.11.2022 20:30:00
KORE To Participate At The 11th Annual ROTH Technology Event
ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE, KORE WS) ("KORE" or the "Company"), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service ("CaaS"), today announces that Romil Bahl, President and CEO and Paul Holtz, Executive VP, CFO and Treasurer, will be attending ROTH's 11th Annual Technology Event, which will be held at the Yale Club in New York City on November 16, 2022. The event format consists of one-on-one and small group meetings.
To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://www.roth.com/nytechday2022
About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.
Contacts
KORE
Media and Investors:
Charley Brady
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@korewireless.com
+1-678-392-2335
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kore-to-participate-at-the-11th-annual-roth-technology-event-301670663.html
SOURCE KORE Wireless
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kore Nutrition Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Kore Nutrition Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Wahlen zum US-Kongress: ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX zu Handelsende auf grünem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Dienstagshandel die Verlustzone verlassen. Beim DAX wurde die Stimmung im Verlauf ebenfalls besser. Am US-Aktienmarkt zeigen sich positive Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.