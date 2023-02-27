27.02.2023 14:00:00

KORE To Participate At The 35th Annual ROTH Technology Event

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE, KORE WS) ("KORE" or the "Company"), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service ("CaaS"), today announced that Romil Bahl, President and CEO and Paul Holtz, Executive VP, CFO and Treasurer, will be attending the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, in Laguna Niguel, CaliforniaMarch 12-14, 2023. KORE will hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at the event.

KORE is now trading on the NYSE under ticker symbol KORE (PRNewsfoto/KORE Wireless)

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2023Registration

About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

KORE Investors Contact
Charley Brady
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: investors@korewireless.com
+1-678-392-2335

KORE Media Contact:
Alisa Moloney
Senior Director of Marketing
Email: amoloney@korewireless.com
+1-770-365-8382

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kore-to-participate-at-the-35th-annual-roth-technology-event-301754683.html

SOURCE KORE Wireless

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kore Nutrition Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Kore Nutrition Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX bewegt sich um die Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt schwankt der ATX um die Nulllinie, wogegen der deutschen Leitindex zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen