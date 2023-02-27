|
27.02.2023 14:00:00
KORE To Participate At The 35th Annual ROTH Technology Event
ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE, KORE WS) ("KORE" or the "Company"), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service ("CaaS"), today announced that Romil Bahl, President and CEO and Paul Holtz, Executive VP, CFO and Treasurer, will be attending the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, in Laguna Niguel, CaliforniaMarch 12-14, 2023. KORE will hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at the event.
To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2023Registration
About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.
