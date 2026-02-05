Korea Aerospace Industries FY25 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - South Korean aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (047810.KS) on Thursday reported its results for the full year 2025, with profit increasing 8 percent.

KAI's net profit totaled 1.859 billion won, up 8 percent from 1.721 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit increased 11.8 percent on-year to 269.2 billion won, while sales rose 1.7 percent to 3.696 trillion won.

For the fourth quarter, the company's net profit surged to 60.6 billion won from 11.8 billion won last year.

Operating profit for the quarter was 77 billion won, up 82.7 percent from 42.1 billion won a year ago, while sales rose 34 percent to 1.467 trillion won from 1.095 trillion won.

For 2026, KAI said it aims to achieve sales of 5.73 trillion won and new orders worth 10.44 trillion won.