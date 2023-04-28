|
28.04.2023 17:21:00
Korea Electric Power Corporation Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
NAJU, South Korea, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, 2023, Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) ("KEPCO") filed its annual report including audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The report is available at KEPCO's website, home.kepco.co.kr/kepco/EN/ (Investor Relations – IR Information – U.S. Filing), as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge upon request by sending an email to nayoung.kim@kepco.co.kr.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korea-electric-power-corporation-files-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301810960.html
SOURCE KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation)
