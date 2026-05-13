Günstig handeln von 8 bis 22 Uhr. Jeden Tag: Newsletter, Sendungen. BNP Paribas freut sich über Ihre Wahl zum Top-Zertifikatehaus Österreichs 2026. -W-
13.05.2026 08:24:50

Korea Gas Earnings Up In Q1

(RTTNews) - Korea Gas Corp. (036460.KS), on Wednesday reported higher net income despite lower sales in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 548.65 billion from KRW 367.48 billion in the previous year.

Operating income increased to KRW 910 billion from KRW 833.93 billion in the prior year.

Sales declined 7.3% to KRW 11.80 trillion from KRW 12.73 trillion in the previous year.

Korea Gas Corp is currently trading, 1.63% higher at KRW 37,300 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften sich zur Wochenmitte mit Gewinnen zeigen. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Mittwoch nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen