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13.05.2026 08:24:50
Korea Gas Earnings Up In Q1
(RTTNews) - Korea Gas Corp. (036460.KS), on Wednesday reported higher net income despite lower sales in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.
For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 548.65 billion from KRW 367.48 billion in the previous year.
Operating income increased to KRW 910 billion from KRW 833.93 billion in the prior year.
Sales declined 7.3% to KRW 11.80 trillion from KRW 12.73 trillion in the previous year.
Korea Gas Corp is currently trading, 1.63% higher at KRW 37,300 on the Korean Stock Exchange.
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