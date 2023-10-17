Korea Ginseng Corp. introduces the sparkling herbal drink HSW to WaBa Grill’s health-conscious consumers as part of its ‘Food as Medicine’ trend.

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corp. US (KGCUS), home to the world's number one ginseng brand CheongKwanJang, is proud to announce the introduction of the six-year-old Korean Red Ginseng-infused sparkling herbal drink HSW to the health-conscious consumers of WaBa Grill, one of the nation's leading healthy rice bowl chains.

KGC's partnership with WaBa Grill brings three of the brand's sparkling ginseng drinks – HSW Calm, HSW Recharge, and HSW Sharp – to the WaBa Grill menu, marking KGC's American restaurant market debut. The HSW sparkling herbal drinks, modernized hydration versions of KGC's bestselling herbal tonic HongSamWon tonic, are available starting today at all 190+ WaBa Grill locations across California and Arizona.

According to Nielsen's report,more than 80% of consumers have recently embraced the 'Food as Medicine' philosophy. Furthermore, the NPD Group has concluded that U.S. adults are eager to manage their health through dietary choice. This partnership with WaBa Grill, offering diverse healthy menus, presents an opportune moment to introduce Korean Red Ginseng to more consumers as an everyday appetite and thirst quencher via the newly launched sparkling herbal drink, HSW.

Korean Red Ginseng, the legendary natural herb recognized for its immunity-boosting, energy-enhancing, circulation-improving properties, is a prime example of this trend, both historically and scientifically. Its reputation as the cornerstone of East Asia's 2,000-year-old 'Food as Medicine' tradition aligns perfectly with the understanding that nourishment is the first key to unlocking your comprehensive physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Each drink in the HSW line is infused with Korean Red Ginseng and combines a mix of superfoods such as Goji Berries and Reishi Mushrooms, creating blends that deliver unique health benefits on top of the other benefits of Korean Red Ginseng. The three varieties of sparkling herbal drinks – HSW Calm, HSW Recharge, and HSW Sharp – target stress support, energy, and focus, respectively.

Doctor Lee Yun-beom, CEO of CheongKwanJang's U.S. headquarters, noted, "Korean Red Ginseng, formally referred to as Panax Ginseng C.A. Meyer, is distinct from the other ginseng varieties found in the United States; its benefits have been scientifically validated by 450+ research and clinical studies in the United States, Canada, Korea, Japan, China, India, and elsewhere. Korean Red Ginseng is a natural health food par excellence, enhancing your immunity, boosting your energy, and improving your circulation, the definition of a 'Food as Medicine' ingredient. Beyond its U.S. restaurant launch, the partnership with WaBa Grill spotlights KGC's transition into the U.S. beverage industry. Korea Ginseng Corp. keeps expanding to make the heritage of Korean red ginseng much more approachable to American consumers."

Highlighting their long history, CheongKwanJang shared the reason they've been able to uphold the tradition and value of Korean red ginseng for over 120 years, since 1899. It's their unwavering commitment to what's known as the G1899 method, a natural process which preserves the true essence of Korean ginseng: its 13 different health-giving ginsenoside compounds. The unique benefits of CheongKwanJang's red ginseng have been validated by over 410 patents and more than 320 research papers, and it has earned the cGMP, Kosher, Halal, and other major safety certifications.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) is home to the world's number one ginseng brand CheongKwanJang and herbal dietary company. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The 250+ KGC brands use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

