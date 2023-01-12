|
12.01.2023 13:28:10
KORN FERRY Announces Headcount Reductions; To Eliminate Underutilized Office Space
(RTTNews) - KORN FERRY (KFY) said, on January 11, 2023, the company initiated a plan to realign its workforce and to invest in areas of potential growth. The headcount reductions will affect less than five percent of the company's employees. KORN FERRY will further reduce its cost base by eliminating underutilized office space.
KORN FERRY expects the Plan to reduce annualized cost base by approximately $45.0 million to $55.0 million. It is expected to result in an estimated pre-tax charge of approximately $45.0 million to $50 million, consisting of severance and related employee benefit payments and lease termination costs.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Korn-Ferry Internationalmehr Nachrichten
|
07.12.22
|Ausblick: Korn-Ferry International zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.09.22
|Ausblick: Korn-Ferry International vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.06.22
|Ausblick: Korn-Ferry International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.03.22
|Ausblick: Korn-Ferry International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.09.21
|Ausblick: Korn-Ferry International zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.06.21
|Ausblick: Korn-Ferry International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)