Korn Ferry Earnings Up In Q2; Guides Q3
(RTTNews) - Korn Ferry (KFY), a consulting firm, on Tuesday reported its net income increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.
For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $72.40 million from $60.80 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $1.36 versus $1.14 last year.
On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company increased to $70.50 million from $64.69 million in the previous year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $1.33 versus $1.21 last year.
Adjusted EBITDA rose to $124.82 million from $117.03 million in the prior year.
Operating income jumped to $98.76 million from $87.48 million in the previous year.
Revenue increased to $729.80 million from $681.96 million in the prior year.
Further, the company expected third-quarter fiscal year 2026 fee revenue to be in the range of $680 million and $694 million.
The company anticipated the third quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings per share to range between $1.15 and $1.21.
The group expected adjusted earnings per share to range between $1.19 and $1.25 for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.
In the pre-market trading, Korn Ferry is 0.88% lesser at $64.43 on the New York Stock Exchange.
