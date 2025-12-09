Korn-Ferry International Aktie

Korn-Ferry International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 919027 / ISIN: US5006432000

09.12.2025 13:14:56

Korn Ferry Earnings Up In Q2; Guides Q3

(RTTNews) - Korn Ferry (KFY), a consulting firm, on Tuesday reported its net income increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $72.40 million from $60.80 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.36 versus $1.14 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company increased to $70.50 million from $64.69 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.33 versus $1.21 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $124.82 million from $117.03 million in the prior year.

Operating income jumped to $98.76 million from $87.48 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased to $729.80 million from $681.96 million in the prior year.

Further, the company expected third-quarter fiscal year 2026 fee revenue to be in the range of $680 million and $694 million.

The company anticipated the third quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings per share to range between $1.15 and $1.21.

The group expected adjusted earnings per share to range between $1.19 and $1.25 for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

In the pre-market trading, Korn Ferry is 0.88% lesser at $64.43 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Korn-Ferry International

Korn-Ferry International 66,87 2,92% Korn-Ferry International

