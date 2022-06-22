|
22.06.2022 13:20:32
Korn Ferry Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Fee Revenue Up 33% At Constant Currency
(RTTNews) - Korn Ferry (KFY) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.75 compared to $1.21, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.0% compared to 20.3%, last year.
Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $91.7 million compared to $66.2 million, last year. Earnings per share was $1.70 compared to $1.21.
The company reported fee revenue of $721.1 million, an increase of 30%, or up 33% on a constant currency basis. Total revenue increased to $727.00 million from $557.39 million. Analysts on average had estimated $680.71 million in revenue.
Korn Ferry projects first quarter fee revenue to be in the range of $680 million and $710 million; and earnings per share to range between $1.35 to $1.51. The company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range from $1.42 to $1.58.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Korn-Ferry Internationalmehr Nachrichten
|
21.06.22
|Ausblick: Korn-Ferry International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.03.22
|Ausblick: Korn-Ferry International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.09.21
|Ausblick: Korn-Ferry International zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.06.21
|Ausblick: Korn-Ferry International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.21
|Ausblick: Korn-Ferry International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Korn-Ferry International gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
21.11.20
|Ausblick: Korn-Ferry International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)