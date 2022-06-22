Korn Ferry Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Fee Revenue Up 33% At Constant Currency

(RTTNews) - Korn Ferry (KFY) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.75 compared to $1.21, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.0% compared to 20.3%, last year.

Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $91.7 million compared to $66.2 million, last year. Earnings per share was $1.70 compared to $1.21.

The company reported fee revenue of $721.1 million, an increase of 30%, or up 33% on a constant currency basis. Total revenue increased to $727.00 million from $557.39 million. Analysts on average had estimated $680.71 million in revenue.

Korn Ferry projects first quarter fee revenue to be in the range of $680 million and $710 million; and earnings per share to range between $1.35 to $1.51. The company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range from $1.42 to $1.58.