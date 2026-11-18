(RTTNews) - Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT), an Israeli manufacturing technology firm, reported a narrower loss for the third quarter, driven largely by higher revenues. The company also provided its guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Net loss for the period narrowed to $0.419 million, or $0.01 per share, from $2.592 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Adjusted net income was $5.291 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $4.195 million, or $0.09 per share, a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.664 million from $1.079 million in the prior year.

Revenues for the third quarter were $58.341 million, compared to $53.134 million.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects its adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 6.5 and 9.0 percent. Kornit also expects its revenue to be in the range of $60 - $65 million.

Kornit Digital shares were down 6.71 percent in the early trading hours on the Nasdaq and were trading at $15.45.

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