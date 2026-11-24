(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to KRRO-121, its investigational RNA-editing therapy for treating high ammonia levels in patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs).

KRRO-121 is designed to produce a modified glutamine synthetase enzyme that helps the body clear excess ammonia. The candidate is being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 ANCHOR trial, which began in September 2026 with healthy volunteers.

Korro expects to begin dosing UCD patients in the first half of 2027, with interim results anticipated in the second half of 2027.

The designation may provide clinical trial tax credits, certain FDA fee exemptions and up to seven years of market exclusivity upon approval.

The stock closed Monday's trading at $12.72, up 4.43%. In the Premarket trading the stock is at $12.72, without any movement on the Nasdaq.