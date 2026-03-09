Korro Bio Aktie
WKN DE: A3EV9N / ISIN: US5009461089
|
09.03.2026 17:39:53
Korro Bio Shares Rise 10% After Announcing $85 Mln PIPE Financing
(RTTNews) - Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO) shares gained 9.80 percent to $12.28, up $1.10 on Monday, after the company announced an $85 million private investment in public equity financing to support its genetic medicine development programs.
The stock is currently trading at $12.28, compared with its previous close of $11.18. Shares opened at $12.31 and traded between $12.25 and $13.69 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached 487,183 shares, above the average volume of 219,927 shares.
The financing, led by Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners with participation from several institutional investors, includes the sale of 4,501,928 shares of common stock at $11.11 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,148,836 shares at $11.109 per warrant. Korro said the proceeds, combined with its existing cash, are expected to extend its cash runway into the second half of 2028 and fund development of therapies based on its OPERA RNA editing platform.
The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $5.20 to $55.89.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Korro Bio Inc Registered Shs
Analysen zu Korro Bio Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Korro Bio Inc Registered Shs
|12,30
|10,02%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.