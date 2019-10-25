KORU Medical Systems to Present Poster Featuring HIgH-Flo Super26™ Needle Set at IgNS 2019 National Conference

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) ("KORU Medical” or the Company”) today announced a poster presentation at the IgNS 2019 National Conference in Las Vegas that evaluates the performance of the Company’s HIgH-Flo Super26™ Subcutaneous Safety Needle Set (HIgH-Flo Super26™) against that of the Company’s standard HIgH-Flo™ 26G Needle Set in areas including patient infusion time, tolerability, comfort, and overall satisfaction.

The poster is being presented in partnership with Santa Barbara Specialty Pharmacy.

The HIgH-Flo Super26™ is FDA-cleared and CE-marked for patient use in the administration of subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIg) replacement therapy and is designed for use with KORU Medical’s FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Systems.

The HIgH-Flo Super26™ demonstrated:

decreased SCIg infusion time for 88% of patients as compared to the standard HIgHFlo™26G needle set, with a median improvement time of 33%;

statistically significant improvement in patient comfort and overall patient satisfaction compared to the standard HIgHFlo™26G needle set; and

no changes in patient self-reported tolerability, i.e. pain, swelling, or leakage compared to the standard HIgHFlo™26G needle set.

"These data suggest that the HIgHFlo Super26™ may be a valuable tool to decrease infusion time and improve patient experience with no changes in tolerability in patients requiring SCIg replacement therapy,” said Don Pettigrew, CEO of KORU Medical. "I would like to acknowledge the efforts of Marcel Sassola RPh and his staff at Santa Barbara Specialty Pharmacy, Bob Geng MD, and our team at KORU Medical.”

A copy of the poster will available at www.korumedical.com.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Quality Improvement Study to Evaluate Patient-Centered Outcomes and Infusion

Parameters Using the HIgH-Flo Super26 Needle Set Vs. Standard HIgH-Flo 26g Needle Set

in Patients with Primary Immunodeficiency (PID) Requiring Chronic SCIg Therapy

Date: Friday, October 25, 2019

Time: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm (local)

Location: Annual Poster Session and Reception, Expo Hall.

The posters will remain on display until Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:30 pm.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, identified by words such as "suggests”. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and other risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC and the Company’s website. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

