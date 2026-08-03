Kosmos Energy Aktie

Kosmos Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PBCB / ISIN: US5006881065

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03.08.2026 08:58:18

Kosmos Energy Swings To Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) a deepwater oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Monday announced earnings for the second quarter compared to a loss for the same period last year, on higher revenue and production during the period.

Quarterly earnings were $184.78 million or $0.31 per share compared with a loss of $87.74 million or $0.18 per share last year.

Excluding items, earnings were $68.17 million or $0.11 per share by comparision with a loss of $92.69 million or $0.19 per share of prior year.

Revenue increased to $617.03 million from $393.52 million of previous year.

Total net production averaged approximately 71,400 boepd, up around 12 percent in contrast to second quarter of 2025. The increase was largely driven by the ramp up at GTA and new wells coming online at Jubilee.

Sales for the second quarter were approximately 77,000 boepd.

On Friday, shares closed at $2.69, up 5.08% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Kosmos Energy Ltd Registered Shs 2,15 -6,52% Kosmos Energy Ltd Registered Shs

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